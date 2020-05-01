November 25, 1959 – April 29, 2020
Anne Louise DeBord, 60, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Anne was born Nov. 25, 1959, in Morris, Illinois, to James and Judith (Rasmussen) Sullivan. She grew up in Illinois and moved to Fremont in 1985.
Anne was a nurse aid and worked at Arbor Manor, Dunklau Gardens for 25 years and Pro Med Care in Fremont. She retired on Aug. 5, 2015. Anne married Ted DeBord on July 17, 1998, in Fremont.
Anne attended First Lutheran Church, Church of the Nazarene and First Baptist Church in Fremont. She had an affinity for taking care of the elderly. She enjoyed sewing and bowling.
Anne is survived by her husband, Ted of Fremont; son, James Douglas DeBord of Fremont; stepson, Justin DeBord of Hawaii; mother, Judith Vitters of Fremont; brothers, Greg (Marilyn) Sullivan of Spokane, Washington, and Eric (Stacey) Sullivan of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Kathryn L. (Shane) Isham of Coal City, Illinois; brothers-in-law, David (Kris) DeBord and Gary (Connie) DeBord, both of Des Moines, Iowa; and nieces and nephews.
Anne was preceded in death by her father, James; and stepfather, Richard Vitters.
Private family services will be held at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Controlled memorial visitation will be Sunday, May 3, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Services will be recorded for viewing on our website.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, Funeral & Cremation Services, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 402-721-4490
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.