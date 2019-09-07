Anne RolleyAnne Rolley
November 7, 1926 – September 1, 2019
Lois Anne Rolley, age 92, of Fremont passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at her home.
Anne was born Nov. 7, 1926, to Berger and Hazel Anderson in Fremont. She attended and graduated from Fremont High School in 1944. Following high school, she married William Rolley on April 14, 1944, in Gering, Nebraska. In 1965, she attended Watchtower Bible School of Gilead for missionaries in Brooklyn, New York. As circuit overseer William and Anne served congregations in Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. They returned to Fremont in 1981. Together they continued in the full-time ministry and after Bill’s death, Anne continued in the full-time ministry until her passing. Anne loved sharing the Bible’s Kingdom message that Jesus taught with people.
Anne enjoyed being an accomplished seamstress.
She is preceded in death by her husband William, parents and sister, Lorraine Anderson. She is survived by her brother, Berger E. Anderson of Omaha, nieces, nephews, cousins and a congregation of special friends.
The memorial service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1:30 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.duganchapel.com.