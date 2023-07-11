February 22, 1967 – July 4, 2023

Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Tony grew up on a farm near West Point, Nebraska, and attended Pebble Valley Catholic School. He graduated from Archbishop Bergan High, Fremont, Nebraska, and the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He was the former athletic director of Holy Cross Catholic School.

Preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Dolores Ulrich, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins. Survived by sons, Caleb, Brian and Matthew Ulrich, and their mother, Jane; sisters, Helen Ann Ulrich and Barbara Lee Luther (Garrett); brother, Paul Ulrich (Cathy); nieces, Emily and Elise; friend, Ed Akeson; many aunts, cousins and friends.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 11, from 5-7 p.m. at West Center Chapel with Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial is Wednesday, July 12, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. Private interment.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

