June 14, 1927 – Aug. 10, 2018
Anthony S. Steffen, age 91, of Spokane, Washington, formerly of Fremont, died Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Washington.
Anthony was born June 14, 1927, in Mechanicsville, Iowa, to Paul and Etta Mae (Taylor) Steffen. He grew up in Wiota, Iowa, and served in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1948. Anthony married LaVonne Braun; she died in February 1982. Anthony then married Martha Richards and she died Sept. 13, 2006. During his working years, Anthony worked security for Control Data of Omaha until retiring and moving to Richland, Washington, then to Spokane, Washington.
Among survivors are his stepchildren, Nancy (Tony) Chacon of Omaha, Terry (Susan) Gilfry of Waterloo, Gary Gilfry of Kansas City, Missouri; stepgrand and great-grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be entered at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.