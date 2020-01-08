February 24, 1949 – January 4, 2020
Anton Joseph Menousek III, born Feb. 24, 1949, passed away quietly at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha on Jan. 4, 2020. He was born and raised in south Omaha, attending and graduating from Omaha South High School in 1966. He worked at Western Electric until November of 1969 when he enlisted in the Army. Tony spent two tours in Vietnam on a tank, patrolling all over Vietnam. He was awarded an Army Commendation Medal with a “V” device for valor, risking his own life and safety in order to repair the tank gun while under enemy fire.
After an honorable discharge in February of 1972, Tony came back to work at Western Electric. Encouraged by his wife at that time that he “had the gift of gab,” he went into sales, first for an insurance company and then for “R”-Siding, Inc. Eventually, he bought out the company from his partner and ran the company quite successfully for about 20 years. In 2011, he had a stroke which changed his life, and then in 2016, he finally closed “R”-Siding, Inc. Since that time, he has lived at home, fishing on the lake and occasionally taking day trips with his second wife to “Tour Nebraska.”
Predeceasing Tony are his parents, Anton J. Menousek II and Bessie Libbie (Ouretsky) Menousek; and his first wife, Patricia.
Tony is survived by his wife, Lori (Tilman); two sons, Todd and Shawn, their three children and a stepdaughter, Lori Lea Tilman. He is also survived by a sister, Dorothy; and two brothers, Bruce and Tom; Tom’s wife Bonnie; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
