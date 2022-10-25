 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

April Anne Saunders

  • 0
April Anne Saunders

April 16, 1956 – October 11, 2022

April Anne Saunders, 66, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

She leaves behind her daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, friends and beloved dog to mourn her passing and carry on her memory.

Even though we may mourn the loss of such a beautiful soul we will find comfort knowing she has gone to join the love of her life, parents, grandparents, granddaughter, brother, nieces, nephew, friends and so many more loved ones.

A celebration of life will be held from 12-4 p.m. Oct. 30 at Fremont State Lakes and Recreation Group Lodge, 5350 State Lakes Road, Fremont.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Strong in spirit': Ukrainians adapt as power cuts grip nation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News