April 16, 1956 – October 11, 2022
April Anne Saunders, 66, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
She leaves behind her daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, friends and beloved dog to mourn her passing and carry on her memory.
Even though we may mourn the loss of such a beautiful soul we will find comfort knowing she has gone to join the love of her life, parents, grandparents, granddaughter, brother, nieces, nephew, friends and so many more loved ones.
A celebration of life will be held from 12-4 p.m. Oct. 30 at Fremont State Lakes and Recreation Group Lodge, 5350 State Lakes Road, Fremont.