October 15, 1935 – May 22, 2020

Arden Benjamin, age 84, of Fremont passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Pathfinder Place in Fremont. He was born Oct. 15, 1935, in Fremont to Marion and Estella (Farrington) Benjamin.

Arden served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from Feb. 11, 1954, to Feb. 15, 1956. He was a life-long resident of Fremont. He married Rose Marie Carlson on Nov. 22, 1958, in Fremont. She preceded him in death on March 11, 2011. He worked for Campbell Soup for 33 ½ years, retiring on Jan. 31, 1991.

Survived by son, Rick Benjamin of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; daughters, Debra Carnahan and Diana (Terry) Bray; brothers, Harlan, David and Rock (Susan) Benjamin, all of Fremont; 7 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and 4 brothers, Milo, Sherwood, Grant Lee and Carol Benjamin.

There are no services planned at this time. Military honors and interment will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.

