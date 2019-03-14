November 18, 1928 – March 10, 2019
Ardis Shallberg, age 90, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Nye Legacy Nursing Home.
Ardis was born in Bloomfield, Nebraska, on Nov. 18, 1928, to Elmer and Gladys Johnson. She graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1946. She moved to Lincoln and worked as a dental assistant until her sister’s death at which point she moved back to Bloomfield to take care of her family.
Ardis Johnson married Burton Shallberg in Bloomfield on Nov. 18, 1951. They moved to Fremont in 1960 and later moved to Fontanelle in 1975. After Ardis and Burton retired in 2005, they made Fremont their home.
Ardis raised four children, attended numerous swimming meets and sporting events and enjoyed playing board games. She also liked to watch Wheel of Fortune, listen to polka and dancing, and her red glass of wine.
Family meant everything to Ardis. She had an infectious smile that could light up a room. Her endearing personality helped to make many friends and acquaintances become extended members of her family. Ardis loved to entertain friends and family, and she especially loved to celebrate every holiday, which she made sure it was special for everyone.
Preceded in death by: her parents, Elmer and Gladys; husband, Burton Shallberg; brother, Dwain Johnson; sister, Deloris (Albert) Ermels; and niece, Barbara Dee Jensen.
Survived by: sons, Lars Shallberg of Santa Cruz, California, Les (Koni) Shallberg of Fremont; daughters, LuAnn (Merit) Bell of Fontanelle, Lynne (Chris) Walz of Fremont; grandchildren, Cheryl (Jesse) Baines of Omaha, Todd (Joy) Slaughter of Fremont, Adam (Katey) Walz of Kansas City, Patrick (Cheyenne) Walz of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Emma Walz of Fremont, McKenna (Chris Angerhofer) Shallberg, Gavin (Brooke Taylor) Shallberg, Kinley Shallberg; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Ryleigh Baines, Katelinn, Michael, Annemarie, and Autumn Slaughter, Crew Walz, Elijah, Easton, and Eva Walz.
Please visit www.duganchapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Memorials may be given to Salem Lutheran Church in Fontanelle.
Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Dugan Funeral Chapel.
The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fontanelle. Rev. Allison Siburg will be officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Fontanelle.