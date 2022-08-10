Ardith A. Walther

August 10, 1931 – June 4, 2022

Ardith A. Walther, 90, died Saturday, June 4, 2022. She was born in York, Nebraska, to Andrew Emma Carter. She graduated from York High School, attended York College, and taught country school in York.

During her married life as a homemaker, she also taught Sunday school and was active in church and school organizations. In her later years, Ardith enjoyed photography, volunteering at the library, making fleece blankets for charity, and spending time with her family.

Her husband, Nile O. Walther, preceded her in death, as well as her parents, two half brothers, Mark and Rex Carter, and two half sisters, Cozette Mohler and Opal Loomis.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Laura) of Wausau, Wisconsin; daughters, Linda Severson (Scott) of Middleton, Wisconsin, and Sandra Richardson of Hudson, Wisconsin; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 9:30 a.m. at Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo, Nebraska.

A memorial donation may be made to your charity of choice.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel, 402-721-2880