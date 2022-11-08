July 20, 1930 – November 5, 2022

Arla Jean (Moseman) Landholm was born July 20, 1930, in West Point, Nebraska, to August and Frieda (Meyer) Moseman. She passed away Nov. 5, 2022, at Oakland Heights in Oakland, Nebraska, at the age of 92.

Arla Jean attended rural Rock School near her parents’ farm. She graduated from Oakland High School in 1948. She was baptized, confirmed, and a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church of Oakland.

After her high school graduation, she worked at Farmer’s and Merchant’s Bank of Oakland and Oakland Public Schools as the Superintendent’s Secretary.

She met Lyle Landholm at ballroom dance lessons and after a long courtship, she married Lyle on Oct. 20, 1963, in Oakland. To this union, two children were born: Rex Landholm, Oakland, and Bambi (Todd) Van Horn, Kearney, Nebraska.

Arla Jean and Lyle were part of the same card club for more than 50 years. From this fellowship came lifelong friendships.

Growing up on the farm gave Arla fond memories. She looked forward to the chaos of planting and harvest seasons and loved working alongside her mother to make large meals for the crews. The highlight of her childhood was going to town on Saturday nights to get a sweet treat and visit with friends.

Arla Jean served the community as the coordinator of the Oakland Baseball Association’s Concession Stand for over 20 years, for which she was honored with Oakland Community Service Award in 2003. Alongside Lyle, she helped to start the Oakland Farmer’s Market. She also assisted as a leader for the Peppy Doers 4-H Club.

Arla Jean never missed a parade. She enjoyed having the Burt County Fair Parade go past her house for decades. In addition, she would make sure her family attended Oakland’s Halloween Parade as well as parades in neighboring towns.

Her annual viewing of Christmas lights was not to be missed. She enjoyed the displays and was proud that Lyle had won first place in Oakland’s Christmas Lighting Contest in the 1980s.

Arla Jean had a love of counting. She never missed the chance to count train cars when a train passed. Her observant nature was also evident when she would travel. She always noted license plates numbers and county.

She thoroughly enjoyed the soap opera “One Life to Live” and could always be found watching the show while peeling and chopping vegetables from Lyle’s garden.

She greatly enjoyed having twin granddaughters. On visits, Arla Jean could be found playing cards with them and watching them perform impromptu dance routines.

Survivors include her children twin granddaughters: April Jean and Brooke Ann Van Horn of Kearney. Also surviving are her brother, Lloyd (Betty) Moseman of Oakland sister-in-law, Mildred Moseman of Oakland brother-in-law, Joe (Sonya) Landholm of Puyallup, Washington many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her infant twin sister parents husband, Lyle brothers, Vernolt and Willmer and sister-in-law, Pat Moseman.

Special thanks to her caregiver, Lisa Petersen, and her family who enabled Arla Jean to stay in her home the last few years.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to First Evangelical Lutheran Church-Oakland, and Oakland Fire and Rescue.

Pelan Funeral Services Oakland Oakland, NE 68045, 402-685-5673 pelanfuneralservices.com