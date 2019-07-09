April 15, 1945 – July 6, 2019
Arlen G. Wallman, 74 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home. He was born April 15, 1945, in Beatrice, Nebraska, to George and Emma (Stevens) Wallman.
He married Rae Jean Siefken on Sep. 18, 1970, in Syracuse, Nebraska, at the Lutheran Memorial Church. They resided in Syracuse, La Vista and Fremont.
He is survived by sons, Marshall (Angie) Wallman of Fremont, Michael (Meghan) Wallman of Boise, Idaho; brothers, Louis (Judy) Wallman, Syracuse, Terry (Sherryl) Wallman, Lincoln; sisters, Marilyn Owel, Gig Harbor, Washington; sister-in-law, Carol Wallman, Syracuse; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rae Jean; son, Monty Wallman; and brothers, Rodney Wallman and Lawrence Wallman.
The memorial service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Military honors conducted at the church by Fremont Honor Guard of VFW Post 854 and American Legion Post 20. Burial at 1:30 p.m. at Papillion Cemetery in Papillion.
Memorials may be directed to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapel.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490