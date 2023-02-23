April 20, 1933 – February 21, 2023

Arlene B. Reeh, 89, of Fremont died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Shalimar Gardens.

Arlene was born in Cedar Bluffs on April 20, 1933, to Max and Clara Wymore. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1951. She met the love of her life, Alan, after high school and they were married in 1956.

Arlene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a kind soul that gave love to not only her family and friends, but to her furry friends as well. She enjoyed feeding the donkeys in the field behind her home and lovingly cared for many dogs over her lifetime. She shared her talents leading her daughters’ Brownie and 4-H clubs, and taught Sunday School. She enjoyed her church circle and always felt supported by her deep faith.

Arlene is survived by husband, Alan; and daughters, Michelle (and husband, John) Veasey of Atkinson, New Hampshire, and Cheryl Dolejs of Fremont. She was deeply loved by her grandchildren, Grace Veasey of South Portland, Maine, Katie Veasey of Haverhill, Massachusetts, Kathryn Dolejs of Fremont and Michael (and wife, Chelsea) Dolejs of Fremont.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 24, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. A celebration of life will be held at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont or the Alzheimer’s Association, (alz.org).

