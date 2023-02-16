June 28, 1927 – February 12, 2023

Arlene Church, beloved wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of our Lord on Feb. 12, 2023, at the age of 95.

Arlene was born Arlene Lois Lundy in 1927 in Sioux City, Iowa. She married Spencer Church in 1950. They had two children, Carolyn and Jim.

Arlene was an artist and liked nothing better than to stay up all night painting. She was active in church and enjoyed family vacations and getting together with friends.

Survivors include: daughter, Carolyn (Mark) Miller of Beatrice, Nebraska; son, Jim (Sonia) Church of Valley, Nebraska; grandson, Derek Church of Omaha, Nebraska; granddaughter, Courtney (Eric) Ritter of Omaha; four great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Ulrich of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Spencer; brother, Robert Lundy; and brother, Norman “Bud” Lundy.

After cremation, ashes will be scattered in the Lilac Garden of Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha.