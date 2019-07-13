August 24, 1933 – July 11, 2019
Arlene Joyce Lemke died peacefully on July 11, 2019, at David Place in David City, Nebraska.
She was born on Aug. 24, 1933, on a farm in North Bend, Nebraska, to Tony and Libbie Ondracek. She was Homecoming Queen at North Bend High School and graduated as a Salutatorian in 1951.
Arlene married Donald Lemke on July 27, 1952, in Cedar Bluffs. They started life on a farm and later moved to the edge of town where Don ran Skelly gas station and Arlene ran the Sweden Cream. With four children in their aqua blue ‘58 Cadillac, their next moves were to Spokane, Washington, Portland, Oregon, and Garden Grove, California. Arlene learned to type fast and accurately and she loved it! Trustworthy, Arlene did security typing for McDonald Douglas on the DC-10.
In 1976 the family moved to Brainard where Don and Arlene ran Brainard Meats until 1983. After beating a two-year illness, in 1985 the couple returned to California where Ar always found employment as a secretary and helped with Don’s BBQ catering business. She and Don were hard workers and by example taught their children to adopt a “can do” attitude! Her favorite job was working as an administrator in a California women’s prison for 8 years … before retiring to Brainard in 2001.
Wherever they moved, they found a Lutheran Church and immediately Arlene joined choir. She sang as a soloist on many occasions. Besides singing (she was once offered a singing contract with Capitol Records), she enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, flower gardening, camping, fishing and spending quality time with her grandchildren.
Arlene is survived by three children, Gail (and Ray) Stolze, Brainard, Lori (and Steve) Seale, Boise, Idaho, Chris (and Denise) Lemke, North Platte; grandchildren, Craig (and Katie plus Lyssac and Lily) Stolze, Steven (and Ashley) Stolze, Brandon Stolze (and fiance’ Abby Koso), Alisha Pena (and Brice Sorrells); Cody Lemke and Samantha Lemke, Clovis, California; Danielle (and Jeremy) Behne, Tyler Lemke, Max Lemke, Nick Lemke; plus son Kurt’s dear friend, Jan Vyeda, California; Ar’s brother, Tom (and Lorrie) Ondracek, Minnesota; and many relatives and friends.
Arlene was preceded in death by son Kurtis in 2014; husband Donald in 2015; sister, Maxine Raisl; brother, Denny Ondracek; and other family members.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Rising City, Nebraska, with Rev. David Palomaki officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Kracl Funeral Chapel, David City. Visitation continues Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Committal in the church cemetery. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Lunch in the church basement following committal.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City is in charge of arrangements.