Arlene Lucile Odvody

September 9, 1937 – October 27, 2019
Arlene L. Odvody, 82, of Wahoo, Nebraska, passed away Oct. 27, 2019, at Saunders County Medical Center Long Term Care in Wahoo. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, Nebraska, with burial at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Wahoo. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
She is survived by sons, Charles (Verna) Rezac of Wahoo and Kenneth (Carolyn) Rezac of Fremont; daughters, Angie (Bradley) Matzen and Christina Odvody, all of Fremont; grandchildren, Patrick Rezac, Amanda (Nathan) Allen, Megan (Daniel) Meyer, Amy (James) Bazer, Kyle (Vanessa) Matzen, Ryan Matzen, and Jenna Matzen; great-grandchildren, Mason, Kale, Callie and Greyson Meyer, Zachary and Alexander Allen, Aaliyah, Eliyahu and Yosef Matzen; brother, Harley “Bud” Larsen; and many extended family members.
Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Nora Larsen; husbands, James Rezac and Kenneth Odvody; brothers, Robert and Richard Larsen; sister, Helen Luers; and grandson, Jamie Rezac.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490