January 29, 1931 – July 9, 2023

Arlene Marie Schroeder Carper passed from this life on July 9, 2023, at Nye Legacy in Fremont, Nebraska, following a short illness.

She was born on a farm south of Scribner on Jan. 29, 1931, to Martin and Martha (Nieman) Schroeder. When she was 2, they bought a farm in southeast Cuming County. (This move was her first memory.) She was baptized, confirmed, and wed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner, Nebraska. Arlene attended District 60 in Dodge County until the 6th grade. She then attended the St. Peter’s Lutheran School for 6-7-8 grades. She attended Scribner High School and graduated in 1948. She then attended Commercial Extension in Omaha and after graduating from there, she worked for the Irwin-Imig Auditing Co. In December of 1949, she married Vaughn L. Carper. They lived on her home place for 41 years. To the union four children were born – Kerry, Sara, Marty and Jim. Vaughn died in a car-train accident in 1990.

Arlene was active in St. John’s Cuming County Line Church and served as Sunday School Superintendent, President of WELCA and chairman of the church council.

In 1991, she moved to Oakland. While there, she attended First Lutheran Church and was active in the Women of ELCA, served on the council, and later was a member of the Dorcas Society. She helped make quilts for 20 years. She and Vaughn loved to golf and were members of EVGC and then Oakland Golf Club. She was active in the Women’s Golf Association for as long as her health permitted. She lived in Oakland until she was 90 years old, and her health forced her to reside at the Hooper Care Center, Nye Square, and Nye Legacy. Her family was extremely grateful for her care at those places and the Methodist Fremont Health Hospice for her care in the last hours of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn; longtime friend, Curly Nelson; her parents; and two sisters. She is survived by her children: Kerry (Mike) Feduk, Sara (Gary) Cordes, Martin Carper, and Jim (Marilyn) Carper. She was blessed with six granddaughters: Joey (Robb) Jorgensen, Amy Hagerbaumer, Jill Derrell, Cali (Jon) Carlson, Brittani (Micah) Christensen, Leah Logan and Christina (Ray) Zwicker. She was blessed with 16 great-grandchildren who were her pride and joy.

Celebration of Life: Friday, July 14, 11 a.m., at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland.

Memorial Visitation: Thursday, 5-7 p.m., at First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers: Memorials to the family to be designated.

Pelan Funeral Services Oakland

Oakland, NE 68045, 402-685-5673