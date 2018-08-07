Arlyn "Hank" Hankes

March 21, 1939 – July 27, 2018
Arlyn “Hank” D. Hankes, 79, of Mead died Friday, July 27, 2018, at Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha. He was born March 21, 1939, in Belmond, Iowa, to Charles and Muriel (Gartz) Hankes.
He is survived by stepdaughter, Penny Hatchell; stepson, Mark Hatchell; grandson, Luke (Jessica) Hatchell; brothers, Denny (Linda) Hankes, David (Margaret) Hankes; sister, Karen (Arthur) Simpson; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Hankes; parents, Charles and Muriel Hankes.
The funeral service is 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Evangelical Covenant Church, 1540 County Road 10, Mead. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at the church. Private interment at Morningside Cemetery, Mead. Memorials to Evangelical Covenant Church, Mead.
Svoboda Funeral Home, 211 N. Linden St., Wahoo, NE 68066. 402-443-3624