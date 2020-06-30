× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 15, 1927 – June 26, 2020

Arlys Jean Oeltjen, 93, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. She was born Jan. 15, 1927, in Wilmot, South Dakota, to William and Mabel (Remund) O’Connor. She married Estel Phillippe in May of 1946 and had one daughter, Pamela Spence. She later married Edwin “Bud” Oeltjen on June 2, 1968, in Fremont. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Edwin; son-in-law, Jim Spence.

Prior to moving to Fremont for her junior year of high school, Arlys attended school in South Dakota and Iowa. She was a 1944 graduate of Fremont High School. She worked at the Gambles Warehouse and Grant Chevrolet and retired from the Chicago Northwestern Railroad in 1987 after 34 years of service.

Arlys loved people and it showed in her volunteerism. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Fremont, a former member of the Fremont Lioness and Red Hat Club, was an avid bowler up until around the age 80, and a member of the United States Bowling Congress. Additionally, she was an actively involved volunteer for 12 years at Nye Pointe.