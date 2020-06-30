January 15, 1927 – June 26, 2020
Arlys Jean Oeltjen, 93, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. She was born Jan. 15, 1927, in Wilmot, South Dakota, to William and Mabel (Remund) O’Connor. She married Estel Phillippe in May of 1946 and had one daughter, Pamela Spence. She later married Edwin “Bud” Oeltjen on June 2, 1968, in Fremont. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Edwin; son-in-law, Jim Spence.
Prior to moving to Fremont for her junior year of high school, Arlys attended school in South Dakota and Iowa. She was a 1944 graduate of Fremont High School. She worked at the Gambles Warehouse and Grant Chevrolet and retired from the Chicago Northwestern Railroad in 1987 after 34 years of service.
Arlys loved people and it showed in her volunteerism. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Fremont, a former member of the Fremont Lioness and Red Hat Club, was an avid bowler up until around the age 80, and a member of the United States Bowling Congress. Additionally, she was an actively involved volunteer for 12 years at Nye Pointe.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam Spence (Don Bock) of Fremont; grandson Michael Scott (Lisa) of Gurnee, Illinois; great-grandson, Alex (Arielle) Scott of Hainesville, Illinois; great-granddaughter, Megan Scott (Daniel Driskill) of Collinsville, Oklahoma; and great-great-grandson, Chase Scott; two nieces, a nephew and many cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church or Furever Home dog rescue, both in Fremont.
