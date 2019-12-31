Arthur “Art” H. Bose
July 26, 1927 – December 17, 2019
Arthur “Art” H. Bose, 92 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Providence Place in Fremont. Art was born July 26, 1927, in West Point, Nebraska, to John and Katherine (Schmuecker) Bose. He grew up at West Point. Art served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from Nov. 24, 1950, until Aug. 23, 1952, and earned the rank of Sergeant and received two Purple Hearts. After his discharge, he returned to West Point. Art married Dolores Nesladek on June 2, 1954, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. The couple moved to North Bend, Nebraska, in 1956. Art farmed and raised cattle until retiring in 2010 and then moved to Fremont in 2013.
He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend where he served on the Parish Council and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Art was a member of V.F.W. Post 8223 at North Bend and American Legion Post 340 of Morse Bluff. He previously served on the District 93 School Board and the North Bend Rural Fire Department Board. He enjoyed bowling, bingo, and fishing in the family pond. Art really enjoyed and looked forward to family gatherings.
Art is survived by his wife, Dolores; sons, Joe Bose of North Bend and Jim (Cheryl) Bose of Lincoln; daughters, Patricia (Russ) Harshman of Chuluota, Florida, Lois (Stan) Latimer of Chesapeake, Virginia, Diane (Steve) Poppe and Sharon (Loren) Soderling, both of Fremont, Linda (Lyle) Mach of Wahoo, Betty (Alan) Moore of Eagle and Cindy (Jeff) Pierce of Lincoln; sister, Dorothy Bose of Fremont, formerly of West Point, Nebraska; 24 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, three sisters, one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
The memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. The Rev. Keith Rezac will officiate. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Family will be receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a rosary will begin at 7 p.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont with military honors.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490