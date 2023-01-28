Arvene 'Pete' D. Carnahan

August 25, 1935 – January 26, 2023

Arvene “Pete” D. Carnahan, 87 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Wisner Care Center in Wisner, Nebraska.

Pete was born on Aug. 25, 1935, to Arvene B. and Alma (Hinze) Carnahan in Albion, Nebraska. On Aug. 28, 1957, Pete married Patricia Nordeen. Pete served his career in the U.S. Navy Seabee from March 9, 1954, to March 9, 1976.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; four brothers; and three sisters.

He is survived by his daughter, Lori (Jeff) Hively of Fremont; sons, Steve (Angie) Carnahan of Fremont, Jeff (Pam) Carnahan of Cape Coral, Florida, and Jody (Sarah) Carnahan of Fremont; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Moser's. Private interment will take place at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490