Ashley R. Sissel 41 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 1983—2019 × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. Become a Member Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Ashley R. Sissel Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion spotlight What's your home style? promotion spotlight Famous Mother's Trivia Quiz Print Ads Other DON PETERSON/JANICE PRUSS - Ad from 2019-10-02 Oct 2, 2019 Finance LINCOLN FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK - Ad from 2019-09-27 Sep 27, 2019 Sale DON PETERSON & ASSOCIATES - Ad from 2019-10-02 Oct 2, 2019 Don Peterson & Associates 100 E 6TH ST., FREMONT, NE 68025 402-721-7177 Restaurant TORTILLERIA Y TAQUERIA ANITA - Ad from 2019-10-02 Oct 2, 2019 Medical FREMONT HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER - Ad from 2019-10-01 Oct 1, 2019 Medical ANDERSON PARTNERS ADVERTISING C/O METHODIST PHYS - Ad from 2019-10-02 Oct 2, 2019 Service FREMONT HOUSING AUTHORITY OF FREMONT - Ad from 2019-10-02 Oct 2, 2019 Service DODGE COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPT. - Ad from 2019-09-28 Sep 28, 2019 Sale GATEWAY REALTY - Ad from 2019-09-28 Sep 28, 2019 Office NE PRESS - SALVAGE WAREHOUSE - Ad from 2019-09-28 Sep 28, 2019 More Latest Local Offers Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate Looking to Buy or Sell a Home?