Audrey May HancockFebruary 25, 1942 – September 16, 2019
Audrey May Hancock, 77, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. Audrey was born Feb. 25, 1942, in Fremont to Clyde and Ada (Reker) Brandon. She grew up in the Fontanelle, Nebraska, area and lived the rest of her life in Fremont. She married Jim Hancock on Feb. 14, 1980, in Fremont.
She was employed by the former Campbell’s Soup Company in Fremont for 20 years.
Audrey was a former member of Salem Lutheran Church at Fontanelle. She enjoyed the Fremont State Lakes and photography.
She is survived by husband, Jim; sons, Jerry (Lori McManigal) Ringle and Kenneth (Kristan Larson) Ringle, all of Fremont; sisters, Diane (Don) Fisher of Fremont and Beverly Johnson; six grandchildren, Jaime, Tyler (Ashleigh), Nick (Julie), Shane, Eric and Haley (Justin); and four great-grandchildren, Ryder, Carter, Hunter and Elijah.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five sisters, Gloria, Vicki, Darla, Betty and Marcy; and brothers, Duane and Clyde.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation is on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday 1 hour prior to service. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences at: mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 North Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490