Audrey MeyerAudrey Meyer
November 17, 1929 – September 6, 2019
Audrey Meyer, age 89, of Scribner died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
Audrey was born Nov. 17, 1929, at the farm home to Herman and Grace (Wooldrik) Hasemann. She attended country school District 35 for eight years and graduated from Scribner High School in 1947. She then attended Wayne State Teachers College for a short time. She taught at rural school District 36 for four years.
She married Leonard Meyer, son of Edward and Ida (Wobken) Meyer, on July 9, 1950, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, north of Hooper. She and Leonard were parents of twin sons.
Audrey worked for the Dodge County Roads Department for 11 years and for the Dodge County Fair Board for 25 years. Audrey was a true farmer, too, she loved helping with the farm work. Throughout her life, she was active in her church and community. She also belonged to several card clubs.
Audrey is survived by: husband, Leonard of Scribner; son, Thomas (Joy) Meyer of Scribner; three grandchildren, Timothy (Angie) Meyer of Norfolk, Sarah Meyer of Bristol, England, and Katie Meyer of Sioux City, Iowa; two great-grandchildren, Ivy Meyer and Emmale Swanson, both of Norfolk; sisters-in-law, Anita Hasemann of Fremont, Lois Hasemann of Scribner, Marlene Meyer of Fremont and Janet (Lowell) Bloemker of Fremont.
Audrey was preceded in death by her beloved son, Timothy; parents; sister and brother-in-law, Valera and Glenville Moeller; brothers, Delwyn and Wylene Hasemann; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Meyer.
The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, north of Hooper. The Rev. Judith Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel, from 3-8 p.m. with the family present from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Scribner Volunteer Fire Department or Rescue Squad.
Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
