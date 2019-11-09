Aurelia Rose Peter Scott 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save April 14, 1913 – November 7, 2019 × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Aurelia Rose Peter Scott Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion Members Only: See today's paper in E-Edition format AP promotion spotlight Who's your TV mom? Print Ads Transportation JOE MOOSTASH - Ad from 2019-11-09 1 hr ago Service FREMONT HOUSING AUTHORITY OF FREMONT - Ad from 2019-11-06 Nov 6, 2019 Medical NEBRASKA CANCER SPECIALISTS - Ad from 2019-11-05 Nov 5, 2019 Phone US CELLULAR - AGENTI NOVUS - Ad from 2019-11-06 Nov 6, 2019 Fitness FREMONT FAMILY YMCA - Ad from 2019-11-08 Nov 8, 2019 Office GLENN MARTINDALE & ASSOCIATES - Ad from 2019-11-06 Nov 6, 2019 Construction HEGEMANN CONSTRUCTION - Ad from 2019-11-09 1 hr ago Other DON PETERSON/ BRIAN VILLWOK - Ad from 2019-11-06 Nov 6, 2019 Construction BILLY HIRSCHMAN DBA H & H ROOFING - Ad from 2019-11-09 1 hr ago Office LEONARD LISA - Ad from 2019-11-06 Nov 6, 2019