Aurelia Rose (Peter) Scott
April 14, 1913 – November 7, 2019
Aurelia Rose (Peter) Scott, 106 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. Aurelia was born in Chicago, Illinois, on April 14, 1913, to Mathias and Rose (Sandor) Peter.
She grew up in Chicago and was a 1931 high school graduate. She did not go to college because she wanted to earn some money. Her first job was as a secretary, typing, filing and taking dictation. She worked in Chicago at Perkins Products, the Kool-Aid Company. Aurelia married Ernest James “Buster” Scott in 1936 and he preceded her in death in 1965. They moved to Omaha in 1945. She would spend much of her life volunteering for organizations, including Goodwill and her church. She enjoyed listening to the radio (her favorite program was “Fibber McGee and Molly”), going fishing and riding horses through Jackson Park with her husband. She was known for making kolaches and sharing with the tenants at Nye Square, she enjoyed completing the newspaper puzzles, listening to the news and having a caretaker read the newspaper to her due to her failing eye sight. Her “loves” were her religion, John Wayne movies, root beer floats, food from Burger King and Dairy Queen and dogs.
Aurelia received an Apostolic Blessing from Pope John Paul II in gratitude for her 25 years of faithful support of the Benedictine Mission in Schuyler, Nebraska.
She is survived by her sons, Douglas (Pat) Scott of Buena Vista, Colorado, and Jeffrey (Gail) Scott of Greenwood Village, Colorado; grandchildren, Emily Scott, Matthew Scott, Bradford Scott and Taylor Scott; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Charles Scott.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Joseph Peter; and sister, Anne Southworth.
The Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, Illinois.
