March 15, 1935 – October 18, 2019
Barbara A. Olson, 84, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 18, 2019, in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born on March 15, 1935, in Fremont, Nebraska.
Preceded in death by husband James. Survived by children, Sue Davey and husband Lee of Mesa Arizona, Greg Olson wife Maura McHugh of Phoenix, Arizona, Brian Olson of Montrose, Colorado, and Lori Lanouette and husband Joe of Omaha, Nebraska. She is also survived by sisters, Sue Williams (Shelton) of Castro Valley, California, and Nancy Carlson; and her grandchildren, Shane and Jordan Davey, Ashley and Kelsey Olson, Brian Olson and Emily Lanouette.
A gravesite service will be held on Nov. 13 at Green Acres Chapel of Light, 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85257.