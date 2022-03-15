Barbara A. Phillips

She lived in Illinois before moving to Fremont at the age of 8. She attended Trinity Lutheran School in Fremont and graduated from Fremont Public Schools. Most of her life, she lived on small acreages in and around the Fremont area. Barbara married Robert Phillips on May 28, 1955, in Fremont. They had five children. In 1969, they purchased a home that they referred to as “The Farm,” just southwest of Fremont. The past four years she has resided in Saunders County Long Term Care in Wahoo. She was a founding member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont. Barbara previously was employed at Schweser’s Department Store, Campbell’s Soup Company and for most of 25 years she was supervisor of the laundry department at the Fremont Hospital. After retiring, she stayed busy as a janitor for the Valley Public Schools and at St Mark’s Lutheran Church in Valley. Barbara was a very hard worker. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, and canning vegetables from her garden. Most of all she absolutely loved taking care of her grandchildren.