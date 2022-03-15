May 1, 1938 – February 21, 2022
Barbara A. Phillips, age 83, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Saunders Medical Center Long Term Care in Wahoo, Nebraska. She was born May 1, 1938, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Charles and Elizabeth (Werth) McLey.
She lived in Illinois before moving to Fremont at the age of 8. She attended Trinity Lutheran School in Fremont and graduated from Fremont Public Schools. Most of her life, she lived on small acreages in and around the Fremont area. Barbara married Robert Phillips on May 28, 1955, in Fremont. They had five children. In 1969, they purchased a home that they referred to as “The Farm,” just southwest of Fremont. The past four years she has resided in Saunders County Long Term Care in Wahoo. She was a founding member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont. Barbara previously was employed at Schweser’s Department Store, Campbell’s Soup Company and for most of 25 years she was supervisor of the laundry department at the Fremont Hospital. After retiring, she stayed busy as a janitor for the Valley Public Schools and at St Mark’s Lutheran Church in Valley. Barbara was a very hard worker. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, and canning vegetables from her garden. Most of all she absolutely loved taking care of her grandchildren.
She is survived by her two daughters, Twyla (Bill) Mentzer of Fremont and Brenda Cody of Elkhorn, Nebraska; her sons, Jeff (Vanessa) Phillips of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Todd Phillips of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, Wayne Phillips of Fremont, and Rick McLey of Eloy, Arizona; brother, Dave McLey of Arlington, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert; brothers, Jack and Richard; sisters, Virginia Curren and Dorothy Capps; and nephew, Shawn McLey.
The funeral service/Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Shari Schwedhelm and Rory Philstrom will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. There will be a luncheon gathering at the church immediately after the service followed by a private family burial at Pleasant View Cemetery near Leshara, Nebraska.
Memorials may be directed to the family for further designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave, Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.