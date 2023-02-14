Barbara A. Schroedter
February 12, 2023
Barbara A. Schroedter, age 82, of West Point passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Trinity Church (UMCCC) in West Point. The memorial service will be Friday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m., also at the church in West Point. Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Church in West Point.
Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.
