Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

September 8, 1952 – May 19, 2023

Barbara Ann Elznic, 70, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born Sept. 8, 1952, in Biloxi, Mississippi, to Marvin F. and Betty (Stasney) Sefrna.

Barb was raised in Hebron, Nebraska, and was a 1970 graduate of Hebron High School. She married Robert Elznic on Aug. 14, 1971, in Hebron. They lived in several communities including Lincoln, Alliance, Wilbur and the last seven years they have been in Cedar Bluffs.

Barb loved sports, the Huskers, and took great pride in that she could hold her own talking sports with the guys. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Ryan Lee Elznic; and brother, Marvin J. Sefrna.

Barb is survived by her husband, Bob of Cedar Bluffs; daughter, Tiffany (Jonathan) Beukelman of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; son, Nate (Heidi) Elznic; and eight grandchildren.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Everyone is invited to wear your Husker gear in honor of Barb.

Private interment will be at the Wilbur Czech Cemetery in Wilber, Nebraska, at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main St., Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015, 402-628-3445