December 7, 1947 – October 17, 2019
Barbara Jo “B.J.” Beaver, 71, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church. Closed casket visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Dugan Funeral Chapel from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There has been a memorial established to First Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery.
