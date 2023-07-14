August 5, 1949 – July 4, 2023

Barbara C. “Barb” Herring, age 73, of Woodcliff died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at home.

Barbara was born Aug. 5, 1949, in West Point, Nebraska, to Charles and Evelyn (Poppe) Wagner. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point and graduated from West Point High School in 1967.

She married Charles Eliasson and from this union three children were born. She later married Michael Herring. They lived at Woodcliff along the Platte River where they enjoyed traveling up and down the river on their airboat seeing eagles, deer, many kinds of birds and other wild life.

Barb was an active member of the Fremont Airboat Auxiliary. She was a former member of Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont. She worked at Aero-Tec and many years at the Fremont Eye Associates.

She is survived by her: husband, Michael of Woodcliff; daughter, Karen (Scott) Klein of Omaha; son, Jeffery (Jennifer) Eliasson of Littleton, Colorado; sisters, Carol (John) Cerny of Bancroft, Laura Wagner of West Point; brother, Kim (Kathy) Wagner of West Point; four grandchildren, Olivia Klein, Emma Klein, Colin (Kelsey) Black and Cora Eliasson; mother-in-law, Maxine Herring of Fremont; brother-in-law, Robert (Brenda) Herring of rural Fremont; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Eric Eliasson; infant brother, Robert Wagner; and brother, Steven Wagner.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont. Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online guestbook at ludvigsenmortuary.com.