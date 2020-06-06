Barbara Hall

Barbara was born Jan. 7, 1945, in Bad Bevensen, Germany, to Helmut and Hildegard Koch. She attended the University of Heidelberg in Germany and received a degree in languages. She worked as a translator at the University. She lived in Fremont and Schuyler, Nebraska, for more than 35 years before moving to Chicago. Barbara loved her family and pets, discussing politics, knitting, eating chocolate, playing bridge and traveling.