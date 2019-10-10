September 24, 1955 – October 8, 2019
Barbara J. Brazelton, 64 years, of Arlington, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health, Fremont, Nebraska. Barbara was born Sept. 24, 1955, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Roy and Pearl (Knutson) Leapley. She was a 1973 graduate of Benson High School in Omaha. Barbara married Phillip E. Brazelton Sr. on Aug. 21, 1976, in Omaha. She lived the majority of her life in rural Arlington. She was employed by Washington County as a deputy in the Planning Department.
Barbara taught CCD classes at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hooper and was a longtime 4-H Leader and enjoyed crafting.
She is survived by her husband, Phil; sons, Ben Brazelton and Mitch (Alicia) Brazelton, all of Arlington; sister, Karen (Dave) Peterson of Omaha; sister-in-law, Marcia Berryman of Grand Island, Nebraska; six grandchildren, Jocelyn, Carisa, Ellyn, Peyton, Kaven and Emary; several nieces and nephews; best friends, Sally Bronson, Marcia Murphy and Valerie Niemi; and beloved bulldog, Flora.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Phil Brazelton Jr.
The memorial service is 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. The Rev. Mike Eckley will officiate. Memorial visitation with the family receiving friends on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday 1 hour prior to service, all at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in the Telbasta Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for a future designation. The family requests to “please dress casually.”
Online condolences at: mosermemorialchapels.com.
Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, 232 W. Eagle, Arlington, NE 68002 402-478-4151