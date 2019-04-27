January 18, 1949 – April 26, 2019
Barbara J. Coakley, 70 years, of Fremont died Friday, April 26, 2019, at her home in Fremont. Barbara was born Jan. 18, 1949, in Oxford, Nebraska, to Eddie and Jeridine (Counts) Coakley.
She had lived in Oxford until 1951, moved to Fullerton, Nebraska, until 1955, moved to Valley until 1978, then to Omaha until 1980, Colorado Springs until 1984 and in Fremont until the present. She was a graduate of Valley High School and had worked at 3M Corporation at Valley and for TEK Services in Fremont. Barbara married Roger Carter at Valley in 1975. He preceded her in death in 1980.
She is survived by her brother, Larry Coakley of Leshara, Nebraska; cousin, Pamela Camps of Fremont; and special friends, Mike and Pat Wennekamp and family of Rogers, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger; and sister-in-law, Sandra Coakley.
There will be no services.
