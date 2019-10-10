{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara J. Kirchmann

October 20, 1945—October 8, 2019

Barbara J. Kirchmann, 73 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Valley, Nebraska. The Rev. Barbara Oshlo will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue Saturday 1 hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or the Dodge County Human Society in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

