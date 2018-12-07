Try 1 month for 99¢

January 22, 1948 – November 22, 2018

Barbara J. (Couchman) Mortensen of Mesa, Arizona, Jan. 22, 1948, to November 22, 2018. Preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Opal Couchman (Storey). Survived by husband Pete; sons, Andy Sr., (Missy), Tony; daughter, Kris Hensley (Bryan); and grandchildren, Andy Jr., Emma, Lilly Hensley and Sam, all of Arizona.

Barb was born in Omaha. Graduated from North High Class of 1966. She also lived in Fremont and Nickerson. Barb and Pete followed their sons, Andy and Tony, to Arizona in 1998.

She was an original member of the Prairie Piecemakers Quilt Club in Fremont. She also was a member of the Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department and a Partner in the Telephone Pioneers of America Three Rivers Club.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, from 1 to 4 at the Castillo Nuevo Senior Court club house in Mesa.

If you would like to donate in Barb’s memory please do so to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

