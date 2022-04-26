March 24, 1942 – April 24, 2022

Barbara Jane Foncree, age 80, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Omaha. She was born March 24, 1942, in Ellenville, New York, to Everette and Evelyn (Limer) Joray.

Barbara also lived in southern Indiana, Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and Fremont for the last 18 years. She married Alvie Foncree on July 2, 1959. He preceded her in death Sept. 3, 2004.

She was a member of Platte Valley Church of Christ in Fremont. Barbara loved her family, faith, flamingos, her iPad and phone to keep up with everyone.

Survived by daughters, Peggy (Shawn) Mullen, Fremont, Robin (Jim) Baker, Plattsmouth, and Michelle (Greg) Smith, Davenport, Iowa; sons, Randy (Renee) Foncree, Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Ricky (Jenny) Foncree, Gonzales, Louisiana; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; husband; and grandson, Joshua Lee Smith.

A Celebration of Life service will be later this year.

Memorials are suggested to FurEver Home in Fremont.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.