July 7, 1936 – April 20, 2019
Barbara Jean Gibbons (Erickson) was born July 7, 1936, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Dr. George T. Erickson and Minerva D. Erickson (Worthman). With her family at her side, Barbara passed away at Saint John’s nursing home in Kearney, Nebraska, on April 20, 2019, at the age of 82 years. In the days leading up to her passing, Barbara still had a quick wit and her great sense of humor, which made her more friends than she could have ever imagined.
Barbara lived a life of passion, caring for family, community, and close friends. She was always devoted to giving support, a kind word, or a favor to anyone in need. She was compassionate, not only with her family, but with everyone who surrounded her. Her sarcastic humor and quick wit made her an instant friend to nearly all that met her.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Anne Marie Gibbons of Comstock, Amy Ellen Kremke (Kris) of Hooper, Katherine Louise Gibbons (Jay Cramer) of Omaha; grandchildren, Sarah Sorensen (Drew), Megan Anderson (Dan), Brenna Keefe, Spencer Keefe, Tanner Kremke, Austin Kremke; and sister-in-law, Marcia Erickson; nieces, a nephew, cousins, plus countless friends and acquaintances.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband John; her brothers, Dr. Thomas Erickson and Edward Erickson; sister-in-law, Louise Erickson; and her parents, Dr. George and Minerva Erickson.
The funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, at the United Methodist Church of Broken Bow, with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will follow at Douglas Grove Cemetery, west of Comstock. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 28, from 2-6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church. Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Memorials are suggested in Barbara’s name to Comstock Volunteer Fire and Rescue and The Comstock Den.