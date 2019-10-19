Barbara Jo “B.J.” Beaver
December 7, 1947 – October 17, 2019
Barbara Jo Beaver (B.J.), 71, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha. She was born in Omaha on Dec. 7, 1947, in Omaha and raised in Fremont, graduating from Fremont Senior High School in 1965. B.J. attended Midland College and The College of St. Mary’s for four years.
She worked at the Fremont Area Medical Center for over 30 years and was a C.P.R. instructor in Fremont and the surrounding area for over 20 years. During her junior high school years she taught Sunday School at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church and sang in the choir along with leading adult Bible study groups. B.J. loved traveling with her husband on the motorcycle all over the United States and also traveling with her family, camping and boating in the summers. She loved attending all her seven grandchildren’s activities, her dinner outings with her friends and musicals at the Orpheum Theater. Her most recent and fondest memory was her and Bob’s trip to Mexico with their kids and families. B.J. prioritized her life with her Faith, Family and Friends!
Barbara Jo Fullington married Robert Beaver on June 12, 1971, in Fremont. He survives.
She is survived by her husband; one son, Tim Beaver (Jenny) of Columbus; two daughters, Joey Bohaboj (Jeremy) of Fremont and Cory Sintek (Chris) of Bennington; a brother, Gerald Fullington (Doreen) of Fremont; and two sisters, Jackie Tobin (Stewart) of Denver and Debbie Lundin (Rod) of Montrose, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Elley and Jared Beaver, Ayden and Ava Bohaboj, and Brody, Carter, and Morgan Sintek.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church. Closed casket visitation will be Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There has been a memorial established to First Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880