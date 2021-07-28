Barbara K. Sorensen

Barbara K. Sorensen, 89 years, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont, Nebraska.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; and son, Ross.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Arnie) Westlake, Sheri (Dave) Carlson, Kathy (John) Huss; sons, Doug (Pat) Sorensen, and Allan (Vanessa) Sorensen; sisters, Betty Johnson, Edna Hopkins, and Lorna Tillisch; brothers, Bob Hinkel, Dwight (Karen) Hinkel; daughter-in-law, Peg (Jeff) Grimm; brother-in-law, Marvin Sorensen; 12 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Lifegate Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490