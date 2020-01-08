August 28, 1947 – January 6, 2020
Barbara K. Tellatin, 72, died at Methodist Hospital in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. She was born Aug. 28, 1947, in St. Joseph, Missouri, and was raised in Savannah, Missouri, where she graduated from high school in 1965. Barbara attended Northwest Missouri State University and graduated from Midland Lutheran College in 1974. She received a Master’s in Fine Arts from the University of Nebraska in 1983. Barbara taught at the Fremont Junior High School from 1974 until her retirement 2003.
Barbara was Past President of the Board of Directors of the Fremont Art Association, a member of PEO Chapter EX and for many years Cheerleader Sponsor at Fremont High School. She enjoyed high school and Cornhusker sports, her many years working with art and teaching. She especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s athletic and school events.
Barbara Hower married Stephen Tellatin at Cumming, Iowa, on Aug. 8, 1970.
She is survived by her husband Steve; daughter, Heather Gossett (husband, F.A., IV “Chip”); and two grandchildren, Avery and Quinn (F.A., V) Gossett, all of Fremont.
The funeral Mass will be Saturday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel with the family present from 6 to 8. Memorials have been established to the Fremont Public School Foundation and the Fremont Area Art Association. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880