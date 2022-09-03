Barbara Lanning

September 16, 1931—September 1, 2022

Barbara A. Lanning, 90, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 16, 1931, in Neola, Iowa, to Cal and Ora (Classon) Stewart.

Barbara lived at Neola and came to Fremont in 1938. She was a 1949 graduate of Fremont Senior High School and a 1954 graduate of Mercy Hospital Nursing Program in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She stayed in Council Bluffs and worked at Mercy Hospital and several doctors’ offices. She married Marvin Dean Lanning July 24, 1970, in Fremont. After marriage she retired and lived in Omaha until moving to Ginger Cove near Valley, Nebraska, in 1974. She loved to entertain family and friends while living at Ginger Cove for 35 years prior to returning to Fremont in 2009.

Barbara was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont, volunteered with the American Red Cross, was an avid Husker Football fan and had a green thumb for great gardening. She was known for her potato salad, deviled eggs, sugar cookies, mints and her famous roast beef sandwiches. She also enjoyed traveling and loved being a caregiver. She was Mercy Hospital’s first representative at the First Student Nursing Convention in Chicago. She was “BLESSED” with a wonderful full life.

Survived by stepson, Randall (Diane) Lanning, Chesterfield, Virginia; stepdaughter, Nancy Nolan, Fort Meyers, Florida; sister, Janie (Dean) Baugh, Fremont; brother, Richard Stewart, Downers Grove, Illinois; sister-in-law Dixie Lanning, Salina, Kansas; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several special nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin in 2006; brother, Jim Stewart; sister, Judy Neuhaus; sisters-in-law: Gerri Stewart, Blanche Stewart and Eva Lanning; brothers-in-law: Darryl Neuhaus, Edgar Lanning and Donald Lanning; son-in-law, Wynn Nolan; and nephew, Michael Stewart.

Funeral 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Nurses Honor Guard Service will follow the funeral at church. Visitation Monday from 4-6 p.m., at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue Tuesday one hour prior to the service at church. Burial at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to First Lutheran Church, Fremont or CHI Health Foundation-Mercy Nursing Scholarships, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Online condolences at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.