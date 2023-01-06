Barbara Lynn Anderson

Born May 25, 1933, in Missouri Valley, Iowa, to the late Linley and Mary Anderson. In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and James Bartosh; beloved cat, Sammie. Survived by niece and nephew, Lori (Todd) Hill, Jim (Tammy) Bartosh; great-nephews, Matt (Kara) Hill, Nick Hill, Jake Bartosh; great-niece, Jacque Bartosh; great-great-nephew and niece, Peyton, Kallen and Quinley Hill; special caregiver, Theresa Taylor. Barbara was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, with visitation starting at 10 a.m., both at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont.