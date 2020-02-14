Barbara Lynn
View Comments

Barbara Lynn

{{featured_button_text}}

September 17, 1945 – February 8, 2020

Barbara Lynn, born Mary Barbara Kopfle on Sept. 17, 1945, passed peacefully on Feb. 8, 2020.

She was preceded in death by brothers, David Kopfle and Edward “Cap” Kopfle; parents, Robert and Marthetta Kopfle; and grandson, Joseph Rudder.

She is survived by daughters, Pam (Dan) Hopkins, Laura Lynn (Steve Frye) and Robin (Reuben) Adkins; dear friend, Doris Dehghan; siblings, Michael Kopfle, Vesta Novak and Marian Perkins, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 15, 2-4 p.m., at Flatland Church, 17515 Pacific St. Memorials to NAMI.org.

To send flowers to the family of Barbara Lynn, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News