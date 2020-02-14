September 17, 1945 – February 8, 2020
Barbara Lynn, born Mary Barbara Kopfle on Sept. 17, 1945, passed peacefully on Feb. 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death by brothers, David Kopfle and Edward “Cap” Kopfle; parents, Robert and Marthetta Kopfle; and grandson, Joseph Rudder.
She is survived by daughters, Pam (Dan) Hopkins, Laura Lynn (Steve Frye) and Robin (Reuben) Adkins; dear friend, Doris Dehghan; siblings, Michael Kopfle, Vesta Novak and Marian Perkins, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 15, 2-4 p.m., at Flatland Church, 17515 Pacific St. Memorials to NAMI.org.
