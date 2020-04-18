Barbara (Nick) Losee-Wesely
May 6, 1942 - April 15, 2020
Barbara (Nick) Losee-Wesely passed away at home surrounded by her family on April 15 at the age of 77.
Barbara was born in Fremont, Nebraska, and grew up in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, where she graduated from high school in 1958. She worked at 3M in Valley, Nebraska, while raising her family in Fremont. She lived in McCook for several years before moving back to Fremont working for Experience Works, where she loved helping people learn skills to gain employment.
Barbara and her family were very close. Prayer and religion were a large part of her life and she loved laughing, playing with her grandchildren, singing Irish songs with her siblings, enjoying family gatherings and studying family ancestry. She was also an avid Husker fan and Creighton Basketball fan.
She is survived by children, Michael Losee (Jana), Mary Losee, James Losee (Catherine), and Steven Losee (Angela); grandchildren, Hannah, Griffin, Winnie, Lily; special friend, Bob Wesely; siblings, Lynn Nick (Wilma), Ronald Nick, Margaret Van Ness, Rita Sindelar; and sister-in-law, Joyce Nick.
Preceded in death by parents, William and Mary Nick; husband, George Losee Jr.; siblings, Frederick Nick, Gerald Nick, James Nick, Claire Kern, Anne Vopalensky, Mary Ellen Hartmann and Judith Nick; brothers-in-law, John Kern, Al Sindelar, Ross Van Ness, and Don Hartmann.
A controlled visitation will from 12:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 20, at St. Mary's Church in Cedar Bluffs, followed by funeral services for immediate family. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Little Flower of Jesus Cemetery near Leshara, Nebraska.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchpaels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main, Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015 (402) 628-3445
