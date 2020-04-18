× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Barbara (Nick) Losee-Wesely

May 6, 1942 - April 15, 2020

Barbara (Nick) Losee-Wesely passed away at home surrounded by her family on April 15 at the age of 77.

Barbara was born in Fremont, Nebraska, and grew up in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, where she graduated from high school in 1958. She worked at 3M in Valley, Nebraska, while raising her family in Fremont. She lived in McCook for several years before moving back to Fremont working for Experience Works, where she loved helping people learn skills to gain employment.

Barbara and her family were very close. Prayer and religion were a large part of her life and she loved laughing, playing with her grandchildren, singing Irish songs with her siblings, enjoying family gatherings and studying family ancestry. She was also an avid Husker fan and Creighton Basketball fan.

She is survived by children, Michael Losee (Jana), Mary Losee, James Losee (Catherine), and Steven Losee (Angela); grandchildren, Hannah, Griffin, Winnie, Lily; special friend, Bob Wesely; siblings, Lynn Nick (Wilma), Ronald Nick, Margaret Van Ness, Rita Sindelar; and sister-in-law, Joyce Nick.