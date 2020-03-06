Barbara Remmereid

Barbara was born Nov. 29, 1930, in O'Neill, Nebraska, to Grace and Harry Walling. She lived in O'Neill until 1943 then lived in Humboldt for a year. The family moved to Albion in 1944 and she graduated from Albion High School in 1948. She then went to Immanuel Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1951. She worked for one year at Boone County Hospital in Albion then for the Dodge County Community Hospital and later Fremont Area Medical Center (Now Methodist Fremont Health) for 22 years.