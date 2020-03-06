Barbara Remmereid
November 29, 1930 – March 3, 2020
Barbara Remmereid, age 89, of Fremont died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Barbara was born Nov. 29, 1930, in O'Neill, Nebraska, to Grace and Harry Walling. She lived in O'Neill until 1943 then lived in Humboldt for a year. The family moved to Albion in 1944 and she graduated from Albion High School in 1948. She then went to Immanuel Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1951. She worked for one year at Boone County Hospital in Albion then for the Dodge County Community Hospital and later Fremont Area Medical Center (Now Methodist Fremont Health) for 22 years.
Barbara married Konrad Remmereid of Albion on Nov. 5, 1952. She was active in the Fremont Nurses Association, FAMC Hospice, lifetime member of the PTA, Red Cross volunteer, and very active member of the First Congregational Church, UCC. She loved music and sang with the Sweet Adeline's Church Choir, and was a member of the Congregational Ukulele Band.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Konrad; and brother, Lyle.
She is survived by: son, Robert (Bonnie Jean Lemoine) Remmereid of Pensacola, Florida; and stepgrandchildren, Tristan and Jessica Lemley.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the First Congregational Church, UCC in Fremont. Private burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be Monday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the First Congregational Church, UCC and the Dodge County Humane Society.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.