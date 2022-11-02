 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara Ross

Barbara Ross

April 11, 1945 – October 27, 2022

Barbara Ross of Council Bluffs passed away with her family by her side on Oct. 27, 2022, at the age of 77. She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Randi, Douglas (Ann), David (Cathy); grandchildren: Tony, Hollie (AJ), Christopher, Cole, Samie, Will, Kate, Derek (Hailey), Estelle, Sydney, Jack and Paul; brother: Bill (Norma) Brasel; sisters-in-law: Jetty and Beverly; as well as numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years: Donald; brothers: Bryce, Jim and Dick; infant grandchild: Sarah; and her parents: Sam and Lois.

Barb, a Registered Nurse, was best known for her kindness and love given towards everyone, including patients, neighbors, co-workers, friends and family.

Celebration of life service will be held at Mount View Presbyterian Church, 5308 Hartman Ave., Omaha, on Friday, Nov. 4, at 10:30 a.m. Officiant: Rev. MaryAnn Calta. Memorials can be shared on the Roeder Mortuary website.

