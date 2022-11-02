Barbara Ross of Council Bluffs passed away with her family by her side on Oct. 27, 2022, at the age of 77. She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Randi, Douglas (Ann), David (Cathy); grandchildren: Tony, Hollie (AJ), Christopher, Cole, Samie, Will, Kate, Derek (Hailey), Estelle, Sydney, Jack and Paul; brother: Bill (Norma) Brasel; sisters-in-law: Jetty and Beverly; as well as numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years: Donald; brothers: Bryce, Jim and Dick; infant grandchild: Sarah; and her parents: Sam and Lois.