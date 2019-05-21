Barbara S. Olsen
June 24, 1961 – May 14, 2019
Barbara S. Olsen, age 57, of Fremont died May 14, 2019, at home.
Barbara was born June 24, 1961, in Fremont to Robert and Mary (Siemsen) Olsen. She was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1979. She then attended Bemidji State University in Minnesota. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Journalism and English. She married and moved to Lincoln. She was a gifted writer and was currently working on a children’s book. Barbara also had a great love for animals, especially her dog.
Barbara is survived by her parents, Bob and Mary Lou Olsen of Fremont.
There will be a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel.
