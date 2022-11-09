July 16, 1965 – November 4, 2022

Barry M. Richard, age 57, of Ames died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Barry was born July 16, 1965, in Tucson, Arizona, to Ralph and Angie (Rudolphi) Richard. He was raised in Tucson until he was 13 years old. He then moved to Boys Town in Omaha and graduated from Boys Town High School in 1981. Barry married Theresa and together they had two children, Barry and Brooke; they later divorced. Barry served in the United States Army from 1986 to 1991 and served with the 172nd Transportation Unit during Desert Storm. After his military service, he worked at Railcar Specialties as a mechanical engineer and drafter for 17 years. In 2003, he began working for Union Pacific Railroad. In 2010, Barry married Randi (Peterson) Richard. In the marriage, Barry inherited Randi’s two children, Cheyenne and Lane. Barry loved Husker football, Dallas Cowboys football, NASCAR and welding/fabricating.

In 2000, he started participating with the American Veterans Motorcycle Club where he received his road name “Blank” because he left the form blank. In 2001, he became a full patch member, and in 2008 he started the Fremont chapter and was president until his exit.

Survivors: wife, Randi of Ames; son, Barry (Heather) Richard of Omaha and their children, Phynix, Sharlet and Wyatt; daughter, Brooke (Steven) Springer of Lincoln; Randi’s family – daughter, Cheyenne (Brandyn) Flagle of Georgia, and their children, Brantley, Braxton, Jaxen and Remington; son, Lane (Shaylee) Siems of Ft. Riley, Kansas, and their child, Preslee; father, Ralph (Sue) Richard of Tucson; sisters, Sara Lima of Phoenix, Jill Kikul of Los Angeles; mother-in-law, Vanessa (Dick) Fisher of Fremont; father-in-law, Pete (Peggy) Peterson of Fremont.

Barry was preceded in death by his mother, Angie Richard.

There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a celebration lunch at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #200 in Fremont on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. The committal will be held at a later date in the Omaha National Cemetery.

