Barry R. Kirschenmann
July 4, 1951 – June 9, 2020

Barry R. Kirschenmann, 68 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Platteville Cemetery south of Fremont, with military honors. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Memorials may be given to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18 of Fremont.

Moser Memorial Chapel, Funeral & Cremation Services, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490

