July 4, 1951 – June 9, 2020
Barry R. Kirschenmann, 68 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home.
The graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Platteville Cemetery south of Fremont, with military honors. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Memorials may be given to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18 of Fremont.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, Funeral & Cremation Services, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490
To send flowers to the family of Barry Kirschenmann, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.